UPDTAE: JAN. 20 AT 11:23 A.M.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office has identified the people who were killed in the possible homicide-suicide incident that happened in Big Arm Wednesday.
The two people were identified as Florence Brown, 79, and her son Kirk Brown, 48.
LCSO said in a release the two people lived in the residence together.
LCSO said it is apparent Kirk fatally shot his mother, her dog and then himself; however, authorities are still investigating.
BIG ARM, Mont. - Law enforcement is investigating a possible homicide-suicide in Big Arm Wednesday.
The report came in around 4:24 a.m. Wednesday morning of a possible homicide-suicide taking place at a residence.
A release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office said when deputies got to the crime scene, they determined a woman had been fatally shot. Another person in the residence had also been shot, but they were showing signs they were still alive.
The person was brought to the hospital by ambulance; however, they died after they got there, LCSO said.
Deputies also found a dog in the residence that had been fatally shot, LCSO said.
Investigators determined in their initial investigation this incident was potentially a homicide-suicide.
The State Medical Examiner in Missoula is conducting autopsies on the deceased bodies.
LCSO has not identified the deceased awaiting family notification.
