BIGFORK, Mont. - Authorities responded to a fatality crash on Sportsman Bridge on Highway 82 near Bigfork Saturday.
Montana Highway Patrol tells us the crash happened at 7:30 p.m. involving three vehicles and leaving one person dead.
MHP says a 2001 Mercedes was traveling west on Highway 82 over the bridge, crossed over the centerline and smashed into a 2015 Nissan traveling east. MHP says the crash lead the vehicles to spin, and a 2013 Volkeswagon crashed into the two vehicles unable to dodge the collision.
MHP says the woman driving the Mercedes was pronounced dead at the scene. The Flathead County Sheriff's Office identified her as Judith Schultz, 80, of Kalispell.
MHP says a 22-year-old Missoula woman was driving the Nissan suffered injuries and was brought to the Kalispell Regional Hospital. A 23-year-old man who was also in the Nissan was uninjured, according to MHP.
MHP says a 54-year-old woman driving the Volkswagon was uninjured and so were her three passengers.
MHP says everyone involved had their seat belts buckled. Drugs, alcohol and speed are not considered factors in the crash, and road conditions were dry and bare, according to MHP.
MHP is still investigating the incident.