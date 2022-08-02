Sheriff investigating the start of 5 small fires in Flathead County

KALISPELL, Mont. - The sheriff is investigating the ignition of five small fires that were burning in Flathead County Sunday and Monday.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) is looking for any possible information related to the fires. FCSO said in a release all five fires were extinguished.

Fire A started Sunday at 3:50 p.m. on Auction Road about 3/4 of a mile east of Highway 93 (south Kalispel)

Fire B started Sunday at 3:50 p.m. at the intersection of Wiley Dike Road and North Somers Road (south Kalispel)

Fire C started Sunday at 3:50 p.m. on Bigfork Stage Road about 3/4 of a mile south of Highway 83/Swan Highway (Bigfork)

Fire D started Sunday at 3:50 p.m. on Bigfork Stage Road about 1 mile south Fire C (Bigfork)

Fire E started Monday at 2:35 p.m. on Elk Springs Lane about 1/2 of a mile east of Highway 83/Swan Highway (Ferndale)

Anyone who saw suspicious activity that may be connected to the fires, or has any surveillance footage is asked to call the FCSO detectives division at 406-758-5600.