KALISPELL - Deputies responded to a report of a man who was allegedly pointing a gun at people pretending to shoot them at a bus stop in front of a grocery store in Kalispell Sunday night.
A release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) says the incident happened around 8 p.m. at Super 1 Foods located on US Highway 2 E. Witnesses told deputies the man then pointed the gun at his head, before putting it in his pocket.
When deputies arrived, they closed off the area and set up a perimeter for the public's safety.
Deputies identified the man as Schawnn P. Leggett, 52, of Kalispell. Leggett allegedly refused to cooperate with the deputies' orders.
Deputies shot two 12-gauge bean bag rounds, hitting Leggett's leg and waist area, then arrested him. No one involved was seriously injured.
After his arrest, deputies learned that what witnesses believed to be a gun, was actually a cologne bottle shaped like a silver revolver.
Leggett was medically cleared and is jailed at the Flathead County Detention Center for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.