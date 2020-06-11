COLUMBIA FALLS - Deputies responded to a reported stabbing at the Silver Bullet Bar in Columbia Falls early Thursday morning.
According to a release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office, a 36-year-old man was stabbed in the neck at the Silver Bullet Bar located on 1700 Highway 206 at approximately 12:38 a.m.
The victim was brought to Kalispell Regional Medical Center to receive medical care.
Officers arrested Jay D. Hardy, 29, of Columbia Falls and brought him to the Flathead County Sheriff's Detention Center for assault with a weapon.