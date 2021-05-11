UPDATE: MAY 11 AT 11:25 AM
RONAN, Mont. - Sheriff's deputies did not find any weapons at the suspect's home, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.
LCSO said in a release they did not arrest the suspect following the direction of the Lake County Attorney's Office.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
RONAN, Mont. - Ronan students reportedly received threats through social media Monday, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
LCSO said they investigated and cited a child linked to the threats.
There is no ongoing threat to Ronan schools.