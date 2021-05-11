RONAN, Mont. - Ronan students reportedly received threats through social media Monday, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
LCSO said they investigated and cited a child linked to the threats.
There is no ongoing threat to Ronan schools.
RONAN, Mont. - Ronan students reportedly received threats through social media Monday, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
LCSO said they investigated and cited a child linked to the threats.
There is no ongoing threat to Ronan schools.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.