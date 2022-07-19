Sheriff trying to ID man who helped someone out of burning vehicle in Columbia Falls

COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - The sheriff is seeking help in identifying a man who helped extricate someone from a burning vehicle in Columbia Falls Sunday.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post first responders arrived to a car crash on Conn Road and Highway 2.

Several people were injured due to the crash, and one of the vehicles was on fire, according to FCSO.

FCSO is seeking help in identifying the man who they said quickly extricated someone from the burning vehicle.

Anyone who knows the man is asked to have him call FCSO at 406-758-5585.