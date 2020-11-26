BIG ARM, Mont. - An unidentified body was found at Big Arm State Park Wednesday, the Lake County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) reports.
According to a release from LCSO, someone who was walking their dog reported to Lake County 911 they found a human body near Highway 93 within the park.
LCSO's release says when deputies arrived, they verified the finding was a "decomposed and partially skeletonized female body".
Local law enforcement did an initial investigation of the area.
The body was taken to the Montana State Crime Lab for an autopsy.
LCSO and Flathead Tribal Police are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact LCSO Detective Devon McCrea by phone at (406)883-7324 or by email at dmccrea@lakemt.gov.