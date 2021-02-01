KALISPELL - Deputies responded to two separate disturbance reports from one man on Piney Dell Trail in Kalispell Sunday night.
At approximately 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a burglary.
According to a release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office, Bradford L. Moore, 61, of Kalispell, reported an unidentified man followed him home and threatened to kill him before potentially entering his home.
When deputies arrived, they searched the area and his home, but reportedly found no proof anyone had been there except Bradford.
Later that night around 2 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to another report from Bradford of an assault. FCSO wrote Bradford said he shot two people and more people were shooting at him.
After arriving, deputies did not find proof anyone else had been there, nor proof of gunshots from anyone except Bradford, according to FCSO.
FCSO wrote Bradford appeared to be very upset and under the influence. He was brought to Kalispell Regional Medical Center for medical examination.
Detectives are reviewing the incident.