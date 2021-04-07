DIXON, Mont. – Firefighters from the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire are working to contain the Sinkhole Fire 5 miles west of Dixon.
CKST Fire Information Officer CT Camel said the fire started Wednesday afternoon when Montana Rail Link crews were cutting rail. Sparks from the rail caught nearby grass, and windy conditions pushed the fire to take off.
More than 100 acres had burned as of Wednesday night. Thursday afternoon, fire officials said the fire hadn't grown much thanks to rain and snow mix that helped keep the blaze down throughout the night and early morning.
CKST crews are performing mop-up duty, and are getting rid of any snags or trees that cause safety issues along the river.
Camel tells us they are confident the fire should be 100 percent contained within the next day.
No structures are threatened by the fire. According to Camel, the blaze was making its way east along the river and railroad tracks.
The Dixon Rural Fire Department also responded to the fire.
Article updated April 8 at 4:21 pm with new information.