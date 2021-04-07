DIXON, Mont. – Firefighters from the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire are working to contain the Sinkhole Fire 5 miles west of Dixon.
CKST Fire Information Officer CT Camel said the fire started Wednesday afternoon, when Montana Rail Link crews were cutting rail. Sparks from the rail caught nearby grass, and windy conditions pushed the fire to takeoff.
More than 100 acres had burned as of Wednesday night. Thursday morning, fire officials said the fire hadn't grown much, but it has not yet been contained.
No structures are threatened by the fire. According to Camel, the blaze was making its way east along the river and railroad tracks.
CSKT fire crews ordered a bulldozer, but no air support has been called in yet. Around 25 firefighters are working the blaze.
Camel is hopeful that rain and snow Thursday, will help crews knock down the fire for good.
The Dixon Rural Fire Department also respond to the fire.