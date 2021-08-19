POLSON, Mont. - The Lake County Sheriff's Office released an update Thursday, on the human skull that was found in Flathead Lake in June.
According to a release from LCSO, an anthropological expert determined the skull was a Native American man likely between the ages of 30 to 60 years old.
LCSO said based partly on the teeth in the skull, the report says it is archeological or historical in nature--not a modern human skull. No crime is suspected at this time.
LCSO is cooperating with the CSKT Tribal Preservation Department in reparation of the remains to figure out if the CSKT Cultural Committee would want additional DNA testing.