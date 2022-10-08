KALISPELL, Mont. - Smoke from a prescribed burn directly adjacent to the Whitefish Mountain Resort Monday will be highly visible from around the Flathead Valley.

The Tally Lake Ranger District is planning the burn for Monday, Oct. 10, dependent on current and expected weather, fuel moisture, and smoke dispersion.

A temporary closure order will be in effect surrounding the burn.

A release from the Flathead National Forest says the burn is being done to protect the municipal watershed by introducing prescribed fire that would reduce the chance for high intensity wildfire in the future.

In addition, the burn would increase resilience to insect and disease, improve wildlife species habitat and aid in the restoration of whitebark pine.

A helicopter equipped with a helitorch, which drops fire into the area to be burned, will be used to ignite the controlled burn.

Firefighters will be on scene and in surrounding areas to aid in implementation.

According to the Flathead National Forest, fire managers are hoping to accomplish approximately 285 acres of burning approved in the Whitefish Municipal Watershed Fuels Reduction Project. A total of 850 acres were approved in this project with roughly 187 being successfully completed last year.