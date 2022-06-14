Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Missoula MT has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Montana... Flathead River At Columbia Falls affecting Flathead County. For the Flathead River...including At Columbia Falls...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon at 400 PM MDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Due to upstream factors including recent warm temperatures, rainfall and another round of heavy precipitation expected to occur Sunday night, the river will rise to 14.5 feet by mid-morning Monday. * WHERE...Flathead River At At Columbia Falls. * WHEN...From Monday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Farmers crops adjacent to the flathead river are inundated with water. At 14.0 feet, Flooding of farmers crops adjacent to the Flathead River is likely. Sections of the Steel Bridge Road become inundated with water and impassable. At 16.0 feet, Low lying buildings and roads in the vicinity of Kalispell, Creston, Columbia Falls and Foy's Bend begin flooding. At 16.1 feet, A trailer and RV park located just north of Highway 35 in Evergreen may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 2:45 PM MDT Sunday the stage was 14.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:45 PM MDT Sunday was 14.0 feet. - Forecast...The river will oscillate above flood stage with a maximum value of 14.5 feet late tomorrow morning. The 14.5 feet flood stage could last for multiple days this week. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Montana, including the following counties, Flathead, Lincoln and Sanders. The Yaak River at Troy will reach minor flood stage of 8 feet this morning and remain at minor flood through 6pm. * WHEN...Until 630 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are elevated. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 734 AM MDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. &&

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR FLATHEAD LAKE... * WHAT...Waves 1 to 2 feet with southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected on Flathead Lake. * WHERE...Flathead Lake. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 4 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves will create hazardous conditions for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. &&