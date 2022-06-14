WHITEFISH, Mont. - Snow is coming down at Whitefish Mountain Resort Tuesday, June 14.
The National Weather Service Missoula shared a video on Twitter of snow accumulating at the resort's base lodge at a 4,464-foot elevation.
June 14th 2022: Snow!— NWS Missoula (@NWSMissoula) June 14, 2022
Here is a recent loop from the Ski Whitefish Base Lodge (4464 ft) where snow continues to accumulate! #junuary #snow pic.twitter.com/vNUouBu9jz
