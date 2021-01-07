RONAN - A snow plow truck hit and killed a pedestrian walking along the shoulder of Highway 93 near Ronan Wednesday.
Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) tells Montana Right Now the incident happened at mile marker 45 on Highway 93.
A snow plow truck was driving southbound on Highway 93 while the pedestrian was walking along the fog line on the shoulder when the right edge of the snow plow truck hit the pedestrian and killed them on contact MHP says.
At the time, road conditions were bare and dry, and the plow was not plowing snow at the time of the incident.
Drugs, alcohol and speed are not considered factors.
The identity of the victim has not been released by MHP.