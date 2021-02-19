WHITEFISH, Mont. - A snowmobiler survived after reportedly triggering an avalanche in the southern Whitefish Range Wednesday.
According to a Facebook post from Friends of the Flathead Avalanche Center, the snowmobiler checked the forecast to before heading out to become aware of the elevation and slope.
As of Friday, the Whitefish Range is in moderate danger for avalanches.
Close call for a snowmobiler Wednesday in the southern Whitefish Range. No serious consequences, 'cuz he'd done his...Posted by Friends of the Flathead Avalanche Center on Friday, February 19, 2021