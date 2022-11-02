Snowy, scattered wet road conditions impacting roads in Flathead Valley

KALISPELL, Mont. - Snow is impacting road conditions in the Flathead Valley Wednesday morning.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation's online 511 road report, road conditions are snow and ice on Highway 93 from Junction Montana 28-Elmo to Junction Montana 82 East-Somers.
Continuing on Highway 93 from Junction Montana 82 East-Somers to 1 mile north of Junction Montana Secondary 548-Kalispell, there are scattered wet road conditions.
Scattered wet road conditions are on Highway 2 from 12 miles west of Marion to Junction US 93-Kalispell.
Highway 424 has scattered wet road conditions between Kalispell and Junction Highway 93--normal seasonal driving conditions rom 3 miles north of Junction US 93 to Junction US 93.
More scattered wet road conditions are on U.S. Highway 2 from Junction US 93-Kalispell to Junction Montana 40 West.
