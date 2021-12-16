Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Blowing snow with reduced visibility is possible in the Columbia Falls area late this evening. * WHERE...Flathead Valley, Flathead Lake, Mission Valley. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&