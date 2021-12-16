UPDATE AT 11:32 AM:
The soft lockdown at Glacier High School will continue through Thursday and Friday.
An update from Glacier High School Principal, Brad Holloway says they will also have an increased law enforcement presence at the school through Friday.
Activities will continue as scheduled.
Parents who would like to excuse their students are asked to call the main office.
“While these trends are concerning for not only our community but others, we will always treat them seriously and take appropriate action. We are proud of our students for stepping up and sharing the information, taking it seriously, and looking out for our school community. Please encourage your children to continue to report any concerning information to staff,” Holloway said.
Previous coverage:
KALISPELL, Mont. - Glacier High School is in a soft lockdown as a precaution Thursday after a social media indicating a threat has been going around among students.
Kalispell Public Schools (KPS) say they are aware of the post and put the school into a soft lockdown.
The post is from someone anonymous and does not particularly mention Glacier High School, but mentions "GHS".
The soft lockdown includes students entering and exiting the school through the south commons doors and gets rid of all unnecessary hall passes.
Parents may excuse their children from school by calling the main office.
KPS said all class schedules and activities are going on as planned.
Anyone with information about the origin of the post may contact school resource officer Dennis Petersen or one of the glacier administrators.
KPS will keep parents informed through email.