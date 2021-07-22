KALISPELL, Mont. - Some residents in the North Fork area have been issued an evacuation warning by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.
The Evacuation Warning area begins around the Gravel Pit North of Polebridge, including residents accessing their home from Long Bow Trail, and follows the North Fork Road up to Red Meadow Road, then extends West according to the Flathead County Office of Emergency Services (FCOES).
The Evacuation Warning also includes residents on the North side of Red Meadow Road.
“An Evacuation Warning means there is a potential threat to life and/or property,” FCOES said. “This warning is issued to give residents time to prepare for a possible evacuation. Residents & Visitors who require additional time to evacuate or need to move pets or livestock are advised to begin the evacuation process now.”