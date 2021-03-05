KALISPELL, Mont. - Some roads in the Flathead National Forest are being temporarily closed.
The Kalispell National Forest says the roads will be closed for safe transportation and to protect the condition of the road system as warm weather, snowmelt and spring rains create soft road surfaces.
These road closures are implemented annually, and for the next few months, Forest road managers will check conditions and sign roads “closed” or assign a load limit as appropriate based on the local conditions.
“When you travel on soft roadbeds it can cause damage which often leads to longer-term closures to fix the damage,” Flathead National Forest Public Affairs Officer, Tami MacKenzie says. “Temporary restrictions are an important tool we use to help protect the road surface and ensure that the road drainage works properly. We ask all forest users to respect these spring break-up restrictions.”
For the latest information on temporary road restrictions on the Flathead National Forest, you can contact the following individual ranger districts:
Hungry Horse/Glacier View Ranger District (406) 387-3800
Tally Lake Ranger District (406) 758-5204
Swan Lake Ranger District (406) 837-7500