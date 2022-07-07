UPDATE, JULY 7 AT 11:36 AM:

The son of a man who was found deceased south of Eureka was arrested in Los Angeles County, California.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, they were notified on June 30 that Joshua Sauls, 23, was arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office on unrelated charges.

He had been served an arrest warrant for deliberate homicide out of Lincoln County that had been issued as a result of the investigation.

EUREKA, Mont. - A man was found deceased in the area of Thirsty Lake Road, south of Eureka Tuesday.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Eureka Area Dispatch received a report of the deceased man around 6:24 pm on May 31.

Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives responded to the scene and found the man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Law enforcement is working on identifying a suspect or suspects and an investigation is ongoing.