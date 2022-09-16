BIGFORK, Mont. - A speed limit reduction will be going into effect on Montana Highway 82 between Bigfork and Somers beginning Monday, Sept. 19.

The new signage indicating the new speed limit is expected appear on the section of the highway Monday, weather dependent.

A release from the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) said the Montana Transportation commission approved Flathead County's request in June to slow down the speed limit.

Flathead county requested a review on MT 82's speed limit between U.S. Highway 93 and Montana Highway 35 with the intention of slowing down the enacted 70-mile-per-hour speed limit, according to MDT's release.

The study request included concern relating to possibly problematic areas related to the growing number of driveways and other intersections along the roadway.