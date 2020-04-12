Some Flathead families woke up to an Easter surprise Sunday, as one woman took on the role of the Easter Bunny.
It all started with a Facebook post to the Flathead 411 page, Marinella Steccone had enough supplies to make and donate six Easter baskets, but it soon grew past that
"When I posted it I ended up getting a ton of requests and people wanted to donate too. And the requests matched the donations," Steccone said.
All people had to do was ask.
"If they wanted one or knew a family that could use on I didn't do any sort of prerequisite or check into anything, if they wanted one they got one," Steccone said.
She ended up making 105 Easter baskets, just because she thought it was the right thing to do.
"Its something to look forward to or give kids something to do during this time is important too," Steccone said.
Before she knew it, delivery day was here.
"In total we had 40 places to go, and four of my friends helped deliver, so I put everything in plastic bags they picked it up them put them on everyone's porches," Steccone said.
Then hopped to the next house to spread some Easter cheer.