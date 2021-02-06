Montana Department of Transportation Travel Info camera Lookout Pas
HAUGEN - The westbound driving lane of I-90 west of Haugen is blocked by a spun out semi-truck.

The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting the spun out semi-truck is 14 miles west of Haugen in the westbound driving lane.

Roads in the area are currently being reported as snow-covered and chains are required on all towing units.

Anyone in the area can expect reduced speeds and single lane traffic.

