Spun out semi-truck causing partial blockage on HWY 93 near Polson

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued an Airport Weather Warning for... Glacier Park International Airport /GPI/ for the following threats... The occurrence of moderate to heavy snow. Mixed precipitation changing to snow is expected to begin between 10z/0400 MDT and 12z/0600 MDT. Moderate to heavy snow is expected from around 12z/0600 MDT until 17z/1100 MDT. Accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 11 AM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Accumulating snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, mainly in the Flathead Valley. Trace to 1 inch of snow expected in the Mission Valley. Isolated areas of freezing rain are expected before the precipitation changes to all snow. A light glaze of ice is possible. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 11 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility during periods of heavy snow. Periods of heavy snow possible during the morning rush hour. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&