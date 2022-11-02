Spun out semi-truck causing partial blockage on HWY 93 near Polson

POLSON, Mont. - A semi-turck spun out on Highway 93 near Polson causing a partial blockage.
The Montana Department of Transportation's online 511 road report map said the incident is located at mile marker 64.
The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued an Airport Weather Warning for... Glacier Park International Airport /GPI/ for the following threats... The occurrence of moderate to heavy snow. Mixed precipitation changing to snow is expected to begin between 10z/0400 MDT and 12z/0600 MDT. Moderate to heavy snow is expected from around 12z/0600 MDT until 17z/1100 MDT. Accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 11 AM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Accumulating snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, mainly in the Flathead Valley. Trace to 1 inch of snow expected in the Mission Valley. Isolated areas of freezing rain are expected before the precipitation changes to all snow. A light glaze of ice is possible. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 11 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility during periods of heavy snow. Periods of heavy snow possible during the morning rush hour. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
