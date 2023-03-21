UPDATE: March 21, 1:29 p.m.
Police have identified and arrested a person of interest after a series of reported burglaries in St. Ignatius.
The St. Ignatius Police Department said in a press release the person of interest was arrested on outstanding felony charges unrelated to the burglaries; however, further investigation determined enough probable cause to charge Quianna Haynes, 22, for felony burglary.
Haynes is jailed at the Lake County Detention Center.
Police are still investigating the burglaries.
The following is a press release from the St. Ignatius Police Department:
ST. IGNATIUS, Mont. - Over the past 72 hours, the Saint Ignatius Police Department has taken multiple reports of burglaries inside the city limits of St. Ignatius. The suspect or suspects, have burglarized residences and businesses in town. We do have information leading to identification, but if anybody has additional information regarding these recent burglaries, please contact the Lake County Dispatch Center at 406-883-7301, and request to speak with an officer.
