St. Luke Community Hospital in Ronan offering COVID-19 antibody test to public

When the pandemic first started, COVID-19 testing kits were limited to those who are "high risk." Some Montanans probably wonder if they've had COVID-19, but recovered. St. Luke Community Hospital is now offering an antibody test to give people that answer, and whether they have antibodies to help someone else fight the virus.
Individuals who have fully recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies in their plasma that can attack the virus.
The process of getting an antibody test takes less than 20 minutes. An interested person will walk into St. Luke's and ask for a COVID-19 antibody test. They fill out a two page form and pay $35. No appointment needed.
The antibody test is different than a COVID-19 nose swab test, which tells people if they are currently sick with the virus, rather than the antibody test which tells people if they've recovered.
After filling out antibody test paperwork, the person will walk to St. Luke's lab for the blood draw.
The lab assistant pulls less than a tablespoon of blood, which takes less than a minute to withdraw. Then the sample get taken to the "Abbott" machine to test for COVID-19 antibodies.
"That sample is going to be held and then a batch [will be] run, so we expect to have results 24-28 hours," Lab manager Sarah Cunningham said.
Cunningham added that Abbott, the company that manufactures the machine, is known for its antibody testing. She said St. Luke has had the machine for several years, and to ensure accuracy for COVID-19 antibodies, they test a sample with people who have already tested positive.
"We [asked people who had a] positive infection with COVID-19 to come in and give blood to us to help us validate, and those patients did show a positive antibody," Cunningham said.
Since offering the service to the public, St. Luke has done about 100 antibody tests and only one came back positive. But with so many unknowns surrounding the virus, how accurate can the test be?
Dr. Ed Vizcarra, a family practice physician and chief of staff at St. Luke said near perfect.
"We've been basically 100 percent accurate on all the validation that we've done," Dr. Vizcarra said.
So why is the antibody testing important? Dr. Vizcarra said if a person has the antibodies, that person can donate plasma.
"For people that [the antibody test] turns out positive, there's an opportunity for them to go to the [American] Red Cross to donate some plasma, that may help someone else down the line," Dr. Vizcarra said.
Plasma donation is being used to treat patients in serious or life-threatening infections. The American Red Cross is seeking people who have recovered from COVID-19.
St. Luke is also offering COVID-19 tests to determine whether people are currently sick with the virus. A drive through testing facility is located at the hospital is Ronan and at Ridgewater in Polson.