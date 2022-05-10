The following is a press release from the Kalispell Police Department:

KALISPELL, Mont. - On May 10th, 2022 the Kalispell Police Department responded to a report of wanted man at the Sunridge Apartments on Liberty Street in Kalispell. 34-year-old Kalispell resident Aaron McGarry was wanted for Criminal Endangerment and PFMA Strangulation, both felonies, along with a Parole Violation. Kalispell Police Officers responded and were able to confirm McGarry was inside the apartment. Due to information obtained in the initial investigation, the Kalispell Police Special Response Team was paged out along with our partners with Northwest Montana Regional SWAT, which includes Whitefish Police, Polson Police, Two Bear Air Rescue and the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.

Crisis Negotiators were eventually able to convince McGarry to surrender, and he was arrested without incident. McGarry was transported to the Flathead County Detention Center where he is being held on Felony charges of Criminal Endangerment, PFMA Strangulation and a Probation Violation.

For further information, you can contact Patrol Captain Jordan Venezio at (406)758-7789