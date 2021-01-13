Weather Alert

The following message is transmitted at the request of the Forest Service Flathead Avalanche Center Kalispell MT ...The Forest Service Flathead Avalanche Center Kalispell MT has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning... * Timing...In effect until midnight tonight MST. * Affected Area...Flathead Range, Whitefish Range, and Swan Range. * Avalanche Danger...The avalanche danger is HIGH. * Reason/Impacts...Recent heavy snow combined with wind has created widespread areas of unstable snow. Loading from intense snowfall and wind will continue through tonight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel on and below steep slopes is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances. Consult http://www.flatheadavalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of any Avalanche Center. &&

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&