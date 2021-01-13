Power Outages MGN

KALISPELL - The Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC) reported several power outages due to strong winds in the Flathead area Wednesday.

Strong winds knocking over trees lead to power outages impacting 5,500 members as of 9:13 a.m., according to FEC's outage map.

FEC wrote in a Facebook post staff is working to fix the power as soon as possible. 

To report an outage, dial (406) 751-4449 or visit FEC's website for details.

