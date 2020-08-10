MARION, Mont. - Property owners are suffering a total loss of a structure and a vehicle due to a fire that broke out Sunday in Marion. 

Marion firefighters responded to the fire on Lower Lost Prairie Road. According to a Facebook post from Marion Fire District & Department, the fire was eventually burning one-and-a-half-acres and is now 100-percent contained.

"We are grateful to DNRC [Department of Natural Resources and Conservation] and Fisher River Fire for their assistance containing the Lost Prairie Fire," MFDD's post reads.

The DNRC will assist crews with final mop-up efforts Monday. 

The cause of the fire is unknown and arson is not suspected.

