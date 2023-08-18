UPDATE, AUG. 18:

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has issued a pre-evacuation notice from the east side of Spotted Bear Road to West Glacier due to the Ridge and Doris fires.

Structure wrap has been completed and sprinklers have been placed to protect campgrounds and boat docks.

Fire personnel continue to maintain confinement, containment, and point protection strategy in coordination with the Flathead National Forest.

UPDATE, AUG. 17:

Little growth was seen on the Ridge Fire on Wednesday.

Crews are transitioning to the east side where fire activity increased near Hungry Horse Mountain.

New lines are also being constructed on the west by hand crews and dozers and aircraft will continue to be used to hold the fire in its current footprint.

Through the assistance of a tactical firing operation that burned 8 acres, firefighters were able to create an anchor point which allowed them to start building a control line on the southeast side of the fire.

Crews on the Dorris Point Fire are clearing fuels and using structure wrap and sprinklers to protect campgrounds and boat dock.

Helicopters were used to drop water and keep the fire in its current footprint.

The Hungry Horse Reservoir is closed to all public access, including both the east and west side roads.

UPDATE, AUG. 16:

Wind helped the now 763-acre Doris Point Fire grow Tuesday, with the flames spreading east towards the Hungry Horse Reservoir.

According to the Forest Service, the fire is between Doris Creek and Lost Johnny Creek, moving downslope and is not threatening any homes or structures.

The fire was reported on July 30, and aviation operations have delivered buckets of water to the Doris Point Fire to slow the spread.

Due to the fire’s remote location, steep terrain and a high density of dead standing trees, there is a very high risk to firefighter safety.

California Interagency Incident Management Team 4 took command of the Doris Point Fire at 6:00 am Wednesday morning, in addition to the Ridge Fire.

Increased fire behavior on the Ridge Fire was also noticeably visible, as the fire produced a large smoke plume Tuesday.

Similar conditions are anticipated with continued hot and dry weather continuing into the weekend.

Significant fire growth was not reported on the Ridge Fire and crews continued to make good progress on the direct handline and mop up on the south, west and north high priority areas of the fire, according to an update sent Wednesday.

Aircraft are continuing to work on the eastern edge utilizing precision water drops to slow the fire progress to the east.

UPDATE, AUG. 13:

The Ridge Fire has grown to 3,132 acres and is 5% contained.

The following are Sunday’s planned actions:

Crews will continue direct line on the southern edge of the fire and continue wet and north, extending further into a Research Natural Area in their progress to connect with the dozer lines on the northern edge.

The bulldozers on the northern edge of the fire will be scouting ridges access and secondary fire lines.

Air resources will continue to drop water on the eastern edge of the fire to slow its progression and assist ground crews to cool the fires edge. Structure protection assessments continue.

The efforts are not only increasing awareness of the community for the Ridge Fire but will provide guidance to local agencies in case of future evacuations needs.

UPDATE, AUG. 12:

The Ridge Fire is 2,940 acres large and now 2% contained.

On Friday, three Sooper fixed wing aircraft were utilized over the fire while crews continued direct and indirect line construction.

An update on the fire sent Saturday says firefighters took advantage of favorable weather and are working toward containment objectives. Additional resources have also arrived, including four Hot Shot Crews.

The following are the planned actions for Saturday:

Today, crews will continue direct line construction from the south to the 590E Road and construct direct line on the west side of the fire to Desert Mountain Ridge.

There is the possibility of strategic low intensity firing operations where needed to safely connect areas of the fireline.

The northern area will be scouted and a plan for direct and indirect control lines will be put in place.

Aviation resources will continue to be utilized, and structure protection assessments are ongoing and will be coordinated with the local agencies.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has issued a pre-evacuation notice from the east side of Spotted Bear Road to West Glacier.

UPDATE, AUG. 11:

As of Friday morning, the Ridge Fire is reported to be 2,940 acres large and is 1% contained.

Crews will continue direct line from the south to the 590E Road and construct direct line on the west side of the fire to Desert Mountain Ridge Friday.

An update on the fire says a plan will also be developed for the possibility of strategic low intensity firing operations where needed to safely connect area of the fireline. Structure protection assessments continue and are coordinated with the local agencies

“The areas where firefighters have been able work directly on the fire’s edge have largely been the result of the fuel treatments strategically placed that have been effective in reducing the fire’s intensity and spread,” the update reads.

A pre-evacuation notice is in place from the east side of Spotted Bear Road to West Glacier.

An emergency shelter is set up at the Columbia Falls Junior High School, 1805 Talbot Road, for those impacted by the Ridge Fire. If you plan to use the emergency shelter, you are asked to call 1-800-733-2767 before showing up.

UPDATE, AUG. 10:

Fire activity on the Ridge Fire was minimal overnight Wednesday.

A community meeting with members from the California Interagency Incident Management Team 4 will be held Thursday night at the Glacier Bible Camp in Hungry Horse at 7:00 pm.

The following activities are planned for Thursday:

Utilizing hand tools and saws in steep terrain, firefighters will continue to improve perimeter lines, and will go direct and attack the fire on a portion along FS Road #38 today.

On the eastern flank of the fire, weather permitting,aircraft will support ground resources with aerial drops in inaccessible terrain.

Dozers and crews will continue to improve indirect lines along FS Road #497 and 590E Road. Additional resources have arrived, and fire equipment will be entering and exiting Highway 2 –use caution

The Hungry Horse Reservoir is closed due to fire activity.

In addition, the following road closures are in effect:

FS Road #38 (East Side Road #38) is closed to all public traffic east of the junction of FS Road #497 (DesertMountain Road) and East Side Road #38.

FS Road #895 (West Side South Fork Road #895) is closed to all public traffic starting at mile 15, near the Lid Creek Campground.

West Side South Fork Road #895 from the Hungry Horse Dam Visitor Center to the existing closure at mile 15, near the Lid Creek Campground. Pre-evacuation notice in effect for private property along SF Abbot Creek on the west side of the fire

UPDATE, AUG. 9:

A pre-evacuation notice has been issued for residences on the east side of Highway 2, north of Spotted Bear Road to West Glacier due to the Ridge Fire.

Flathead OES reports the pre-evacuation means agencies involved believe there is a possibility of the fire spreading into the area.

Officials issued the notice after considering current weather predictions of low humidity and higher winds.

A shelter has been established in Columbia Falls at the Columbia Falls Junior High School, 1805 Talbot Road. If you plan to use the shelter, you are asked to call the Red Cross in advance at 1-800-733-2767.

If you have pasture or shelter for livestock that can be used during an evacuation, you are asked to fill out this form.

UPDATE, AUG. 8:

Current acreage is at 2,940 acres, an increase of 167 acres.

Indirect suppression efforts are being prioritized on the west side of the fire to protect critical infrastructure and private property.

According to Northern Rockies Team 9, this is a full suppression fire, but options to engage the fire directly are limited due to heavy fuel and steep terrain.

Today, heavy equipment, including masticators, dozers, and skidders, will continue implementing the fuel break near the Hard Money Road working north towards Highway 2.

Two Interagency hotshot crews arrived today and the crews will be opening up existing roads near the East Side Road to check the fire’s spread.

Structure protection assessments and coordination will continue for private property in Martin City, Coram and Hungry Horse.

UPDATE, AUG. 7:

Tonight there will be at public meeting at 7:00pm at Glacier Bible Camp (400 5th St W) in Hungry Horse to discuss the Ridge Fire.

Right now the fire is at 2,773 acres; which is an increase of 189 acres from yesterday and is 0% contained.

Suppression efforts away from the fire are prioritized on the west side of the fire to protect critical infrastructure and private property, according to the Norther Rockies Incident Management Team 9.

To provide for public and firefighter safety, Forest Service (FS) Road #38 (East Side Road #38) is closed to all public traffic east of the junction of FS Road #497 (Desert Mountain Road) and East Side Road #38.

Currently, FS Road #895 (West Side South Fork Road #895) is closed to all public traffic starting at mile 15, near the Lid Creek Campground.

West Side South Fork Road #895 will be closed starting tomorrow, August 8th, from the Hungry Horse Dam Visitor Center to the existing closure at mile 15, near the Lid Creek Campground.

Pre-evacuation notice in effect for private property along SF Abbot Creek on the west side of the fire.

According to a press release, today heavy equipment, including masticators, dozers, and skidders, will continue implementing the fuel break near the Hard Money Road to decrease potential fire intensity should the fire reach private property to the west.

Hand crews and a masticator will continue work on the fuel break on East Side Road #38 to prevent potential impacts to East Side Road #38.

Structure protection assessments and coordination will continue for private property in Martin City, Coram and Hungry Horse.

UPDATE, AUG. 6:

The Ridge Fire is reportedly 2,584 acres large and is 0% contained Sunday.

Fire behavior was low to moderate on Saturday as indirect suppression efforts prioritized the west side of the fire to protect critical infrastructure and private property, the Northern Rockies Team 9 reported.

Helicopters provided water bucket drops on the west side of the fire while hand crews continued work on a fuel break by removing brush and timber to decrease potential fire intensity Saturday.

On Sunday, hand crews will continue to implement a fuelbreak along FS Road 38nearEmery Bay Campground to decrease potential fire intensity.

Heavy equipment crews will scout and implement a fuel break on the west side of the fire to protect private property and the communities of Coram and Martin City.

Crews will also implement structure protection measures on Desert Mountain communication sites by wrapping combustible materials.

Structure protection assessments will continue for private property in Martin City.

A pre-evacuation notice in effect for private property along SF Abbot Creek on the west side of the fire.

UPDATE, AUG. 5:

All Forest Service campgrounds and dispersed sites along the East Side Reservoir (FS Road 38) were evacuated due to the Ridge Fire.

The fire is currently 2,234 acres large and 0% contained.

Most of the fire growth Friday was near Emery Creek, the Northern Rockies Team 9 reported.

Indirect suppression efforts are prioritizing the west side of the fire to protect critical infrastructure and private property. This is a full suppression fire and firefighter and public safety is the top priority.

On Saturday, hand crews will continue to implement a fuel break along FS Road 38 near Emery Bay Campground to decrease potential fire intensity.Heavy equipment crews will scout and implement a fuelbreak on the west side of the fire to protect private property and the communities of Coram and Martin City should the fire push west.

UPDATE, AUG. 4:

The Ridge Fire is burning an estimated 1,576 acres as of Friday morning.

There is a mandatory evacuation notice in place Friday to all public traffic on FS Road 38 (East Side Road), a Facebook post from Flathead National Forest said.

FS Road 38 (East Side Road) is closed to all public travel from the junction FS Road 497 (Desert Mountain Road) and FS Road 38.

There is a road block in effect at the junction of FS Road 38 and FS Road 497.

UPDATE:

The Northern Rockies Team 9 announced an area closure on the Flathead National Forest, Hungry Horse Ranger District due to the Ridge Fire.

A closure is being put in place to provide for public and firefighter safety during fire activities on the Ridge Fire.

The closed area includes:

The western and northern boundary of the closure area starts at the junction of National Forest System (NFS) Road 497 and NFS Road 38 in section 3 T31N R19W and runs north along the western and northern Coram Experimental Forest boundaries to Desert Mountain in section PB40 T31N R19W.

The northern boundary continues from Desert Mountain due east to the Great Bear Wilderness boundary.

The eastern boundary then runs southeast along the Great Bear Wilderness boundary to Tiger Creek in section 12 T30N R18W and then along Tiger Creek south to NFS Road 38.

The southern boundary is up to FSR 38 between Tiger Creek and NFS Road 497.

The closure area does not include FSR 38.

HUNGRY HORSE, Mont. - A fire started by lightning on the Flathead National Forest has grown to 30 acres.

Terrain, fuels and weather is keeping firefighting crews from engaging the fire, named the Ridge Fire, directly, and a Type 3 Incident Management Team, Northern Rockies Team 9, assumed command of the fire on Thursday.

Fire crews worked to protect critical infrastructure Wednesday by removing hazardous fuels around a communication towers near Desert Mountain.

Additionally, heavy equipment was working to create a shaded fuel break on FS Road 590 E. Due to fire behavior and to protect private property to the west, crews shifted tactics to work on implementing a fuel break on FS Road 38 (East Side Road), according to the Northern Rockies Team 9.

Firecrews and resources will work to establish indirect firelines Thursday.

Crews will also continue constructing a fuel break along FS Road 38 and continuing to remove fuels around the communication towers on Desert Mountain.

Current actions are being implemented to keep the fire away from Martin City and the private land west of FS Road 38. Aerial resources will be utilized as needed to prevent fire from negatively impacting firelines and values at risk.

The fire is being handled as a full suppression fire.

No evacuations are in place, and the Flathead National Forest is preparing to implement an area closure for the area impacted from the Ridge Fire.

Stage 2 Fire restrictions are being implemented on in northwest Montana.