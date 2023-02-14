The following is a press release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office:

CHARLO, Mont. - At around 2 pm on February 12, Lake County 911 took a report of a vehicle being struck by a bullet near the intersection of Timberline Way and Eagle Pass Trail. Deputies responded and subsequent investigation revealed that as a passenger vehicle drove by a home, an intentional shot was fired from a handgun. The bullet struck the B-pillar of the vehicle on the passenger side, where a person was seated. 46-year-old John Xavier Billedeaux was arrested by deputies. He was booked into the Lake County Jail for the charge of Attempted Deliberate Homicide.