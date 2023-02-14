The following is a press release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office:
CHARLO, Mont. - At around 2 pm on February 12, Lake County 911 took a report of a vehicle being struck by a bullet near the intersection of Timberline Way and Eagle Pass Trail. Deputies responded and subsequent investigation revealed that as a passenger vehicle drove by a home, an intentional shot was fired from a handgun. The bullet struck the B-pillar of the vehicle on the passenger side, where a person was seated. 46-year-old John Xavier Billedeaux was arrested by deputies. He was booked into the Lake County Jail for the charge of Attempted Deliberate Homicide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.