Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 5 PM MST SATURDAY FOR FLATHEAD LAKE... * WHAT...WAVES 1 TO 3 FEET WITH SOUTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH EXPECTED ON FLATHEAD LAKE. * WHERE...FLATHEAD/MISSION VALLEYS. * WHEN...FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 5 PM MST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS FOR SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS ON AREA LAKES SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION SINCE STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES CAN OVERTURN SMALL CRAFT. &&