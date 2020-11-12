COLUMBIA FALLS- A car drove through the front doors of the Columbia Falls Super 1 Foods, causing thousands of dollars in damages.
Pete Pourroy, meat supervisor at Super 1 Foods, tells Montana Right Now the suspect drove through the front doors at 5:30 pm.
After driving into the store, the car then hit a check stand and drove down aisles before taking off.
Nobody was hurt in the incident, and Pourroy says it appears as though a suspect has been arrested.
The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbia Falls Police Department are investigating.
Shelves, products and check stands were destroyed, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage, however, there was no structural damage to the building.
Pourroy says they hope to reopen when the store is cleaned up.