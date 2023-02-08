KALISPELL, Mont. - An arrest has been made related to a report of a person who was shot at a Kalispell hotel.

Kalispell police responded to a hotel on the west side of the city Tuesday afternoon for a report of a person claiming to have been shot.

The victim and the suspect were located and the victim was taken to Logan Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

Garrett Drew Murray, 22, was arrested and is being held on charges of attempted deliberate homicide, the e Kalispell Police Department said Wednesday.

Murray is currently being held at the Flathead County Detention Center on no bond.

According to the Kalispell Police Department, this is believed to be an isolated incident.

An investigation is ongoing.