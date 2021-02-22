Weather Alert

The following message is transmitted at the request of the Forest Service Flathead Avalanche Center Kalispell MT ...The Forest Service Flathead Avalanche Center Kalispell MT has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning... * WHAT...The avalanche danger is HIGH. Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist. * WHERE...In the Swan, Whitefish, and Flathead Ranges, and the Lake McDonald and Marias Pass areas of Glacier National Park. * WHEN...In effect until 6:30 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Recent and drifted snow is overloading fragile, reactive weak layers. It will be easy to trigger large, wide, and deadly avalanches. Natural avalanches may run long distances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid riding or traveling in avalanche terrain. Consult http://www.flatheadavalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of any Avalanche Center. &&

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&