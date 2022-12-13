Suspected DUI driver allegedly crashes into patrol car in Somers, injures Flathead Co. sheriff's deputy

The following is a social media post from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office:
Somers, Mont. -
"On December 12th, 2022 at approximately 11:40pm, one of our patrol vehicles was struck by a suspected DUI driver on Highway 82 in Somers. The deputy had performed a traffic stop and was seated in his patrol vehicle doing paperwork when a west bound SUV hit the patrol vehicle traveling at highway speeds. The deputy was transported by ambulance to Logan Health and is currently resting at home with minor injuries. The suspected DUI driver was also transported by ambulance to Logan Heath. The driver’s condition is not known at this time. The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to NOT drink and drive, wear your seatbelt, and find a sober driver. In addition please give ALL emergency vehicles space, and slow down when driving through scenes where emergency lights are flashing."
