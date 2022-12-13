Suspected DUI driver allegedly crashes into patrol car in Somers, injures Flathead Co. sheriff's deputy

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM WEDNESDAY TO 2 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches, with isolated higher amounts expected. Locations along Highway 93 from Polson to St. Ignatius are expected to experience lake enhanced snow from Flathead Lake. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish, Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...From 8 AM Wednesday to 2 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions during the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&