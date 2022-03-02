The following is a release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office:
POLSON, Mont. - On March 2, 2022 at approximately 1:00 am, deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office assisted Lake County Law Enforcement with a vehicle pursuit on Highway 35 in the Bigfork area. An attempt to stop a stolen passenger car in Polson resulted in the vehicle failing to yield. Lake County pursued the vehicle north on Highway 35 from Polson, into Flathead County. A Flathead County Deputy was able to safely deploy stop sticks in Bigfork which caused the suspect vehicle to become disabled at the Highway 35 and Highway 83 intersection. A male passenger and female driver fled briefly on foot but were quickly arrested by Flathead County deputies. The suspects were turned over to Lake County authorities.
