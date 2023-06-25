Kalispell, Mont. - A Kalispell assault victim died in the hospital Sunday morning.
Officers responded to a reported assault Sunday morning at 2:21 AM around Appleway Drive and Meridian Road, located a male with significant injuries and dispatched Kalispell Fire to the scene.
Kalispell Fire transported the male to Logan Health, where he died shortly after arrival.
The victim has been identified. His name will be released by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office upon next of kin notification, according to the most recent release from the Kalispell Police Department.
The Kalispell Police Department, with assistance from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, has taken two males into custody during the investigation.
18-year-old Wiley Meeker of Somers and 19-year-old Kaleb Fleck of Kalispell have both been charged with Deliberate Homicide and were taken to Flathead County Detention Center for incarceration.
If you have any information on this case, you are asked to contact Detective Shane Lidstrom at (406) 249-7397. More information will be released as it becomes available.
