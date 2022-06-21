Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Montana... Flathead River At Columbia Falls affecting Flathead County. For the Flathead River...including At Columbia Falls...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Wednesday afternoon at 300 PM MDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Flathead River At Columbia Falls. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Farmers crops adjacent to the flathead river are inundated with water. At 14.0 feet, Flooding of farmers crops adjacent to the Flathead River is likely. Sections of the Steel Bridge Road become inundated with water and impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 2:55 PM MDT Tuesday, June 21 the stage was 14.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:55 PM MDT Tuesday was 14.5 feet. - Forecast...The river will oscillate above flood stage through the week. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 25.6 feet on 06/09/1964. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&