Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO NOON MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 TO 50 MPH. DIRECTION AND DURATION OF WINDS MAY CAUSE DAMAGE TO AREAS OF FLATHEAD VALLEY AND THE EASTERN SHORES OF FLATHEAD LAKE. * WHERE...FLATHEAD LAKE, FLATHEAD VALLEY, MISSION VALLEY, AND POLSON. * WHEN...FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO NOON MDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE AFFECTED. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. GUSTY WINDS COULD BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES CAUSING LOCALIZED POWER OUTAGES. THE COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 20 BELOW ZERO COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&