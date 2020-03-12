WHITEFISH - SWAT team assisted in disturbance with a weapon and potentially barricaded person report at a home in Whitefish Thursday afternoon.
Whitefish Police Department (WPD) said in a press release Flathead 911 were notified at around 2:19 p.m.
Law enforcement set up a perimeter surrounding the home on Baker Avenue.
WPD says the Northwest Regional SWAT team found no further circumstances after clearing the home.
Law enforcement communicated with the residents, who cooperated, according to WPD. WPD says the investigation "was later determined to be unfounded."
The investigation is under way.