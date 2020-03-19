KALISPELL - SWAT assisted in a "high risk search warrant" at a Kalispell home Thursday morning.
According to an Instagram post from the Flathead County Sheriff, there was proven incidents of stolen property and burglary at a home located on Third Avenue West by West Center Street.
The sheriff wrote in the post they believe several people inside the house had warrants out for their arrest, violent criminal histories and guns in their possession.
Some of the people in the house complied with law enforcement and evacuated; however, three would not cooperate, thus barricading themselves in the home, according to the sheriff's post.
Northwest Montana Regional SWAT team used non lethal devices and methods that successfully got the remaining three people out.
Law enforcement arrested five people with warrants out for their arrest.
The following people were arrested:
- Jason L. Abregana, 27, of Kalispell
- Dexter A. Sisco, 29, of Bigfork
- Logan A. Mejak, 23, transient
- Alexis Sullivan, 22, of Columbia Falls