KALISPELL - Right now there is a SWAT operation in progress on the 30 block of 3rd Ave. West in Kalispell.
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is urging people to please avoid the area at this time.
This is a developing story.
SWAT operation in progress on the 30 block of 3rd ave W in Kalispell, please avoid the area.— FlatheadCountySO_406 (@FlatheadSheriff) March 19, 2020
