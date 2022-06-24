Press release from the Polson Police Department:

Due to the flooding in the region, Flathead Lake continues to rise causing swift currents in the Flathead River. The swimming access at Riverside Park is no longer safe to swim and recreate in due to swift water. The safety of everyone is of the utmost importance to the City of Polson.

Effective today, June 24, 2022, the swimming area at Riverside Park is temporarily closed until further notice. This closure only applies to the swimming area of the park. Please see attached diagram.

The boat launch is currently open for boating activities. Boaters are reminded to exercise extreme caution due to the rising water levels and swift currents. The Riverside Park playground, parking, and picnic areas remain open to the public.

Please keep in mind that flooding and swift waters pose significant safety hazards to recreationists and hazards can evolve without warning. Recreationists can avoid accidents and injury by observing all safety closures and avoiding areas with flooding.