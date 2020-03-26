Schools in Montana have been closed for weeks due to the corona virus but Thursday Flathead Valley teachers wanted to share a message with their students.
They were spreading the love while still social distancing. A line of teachers all at least 6 feet apart wait to get their picture taken to help their students remember they are missed and loved.
With every click of the camera, another teacher sends a message to their students through poster board signs. Every sign is different saying variations of we love you and we miss you.
This all started when photographer Kelly Kirksey volunteered to take pictures of teachers with signs to send messages of love and encouragement to their students. Wednesday about 50 teachers showed up, then more said they wanted to make signs for their students too.
"Teachers from every school in the whole valley has come and done this I think it is so cool that we have such a tight knit community of teachers that they go so far above and beyond their jobs," Photographer Kelly Kirksey said.
Over 100 more teachers came to woodland park Thursday, all with signs in hand.
These two language teachers even made a 6 foot sign to make sure they were far enough apart while their picture was taken
Seeing all of this love and support come together, while still keeping their distance, gave some teachers a new appreciation for what they do.
"I'm in a wonderful profession and teachers really do have a heart for their kids, teaching isn't just about the academics," West Valley Elementary school teacher Sarah Matdies said.
"We miss our kids, but our kiddos miss us too because that relationship we built with them is so so crazy important," Whitfish Middle school teacher Liz McEntire said.
Picture after picture, sign after sign, these teachers are letting their students know they are loved and missed, from more than 6 feet away.
And the feeling is mutual when it comes to the students. One family sent in this photo letting their teachers know they miss them too.