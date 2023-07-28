MARION, Mont. - A 15-year-old boy was found to have been shot in Marion Friday morning.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office reports they were called to investigate a reported shooting near Moose Crossing in Marion around 10:42 am.

Deputies on scene found the 15-year-old had been shot, and he was transferred to medical treatment.

An investigation is now ongoing and detectives are conducting interviews.

At this time, the sheriff’s office says there is no concern for public safety.

No further details were released and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.