Police lights - Vault

MARION, Mont. - A 15-year-old boy was found to have been shot in Marion Friday morning.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office reports they were called to investigate a reported shooting near Moose Crossing in Marion around 10:42 am.

Deputies on scene found the 15-year-old had been shot, and he was transferred to medical treatment.

An investigation is now ongoing and detectives are conducting interviews.

At this time, the sheriff’s office says there is no concern for public safety.

No further details were released and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Current Contests

Enter to win tickets!

Enter to win tickets!

    The fair runs August 16th through the 20th at the Flathead County Fairgrounds. Seven lucky people will win a pair of tickets to either the PRCA Rodeo, the Russell Dickerson concert or general admission fair tickets. Enter for your chance!

    Tags

    News For You