KALISPELL, Mont. - Law enforcement in Kalispell has a teenager in custody after a report of shots heard on the northwest side of town.

Around 7:15 pm Saturday, the Kalispell Police Department responded to a business for the report.

An initial investigation found shots were fired involving a domestic-related incident with two males.

The victim was uninjured according to the police department.

With help from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old Idaho male has been taken into custody.

At this time charges are pending further investigation, and the police department says there is no known threat to the public.