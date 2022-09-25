KALISPELL, Mont. - Law enforcement in Kalispell has a teenager in custody after a report of shots heard on the northwest side of town.
Around 7:15 pm Saturday, the Kalispell Police Department responded to a business for the report.
An initial investigation found shots were fired involving a domestic-related incident with two males.
The victim was uninjured according to the police department.
With help from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old Idaho male has been taken into custody.
At this time charges are pending further investigation, and the police department says there is no known threat to the public.
