KALISPELL - The Montana Department of Transportation is warning of a temporary blockage due to a crash on S-424 west of Northridge Heights.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation Travel Info map, the blockage is for a vehicle recovery three miles west of Northridge Heights.

People are advised to take an alternate route.

Anyone in the area can expect reduced speeds and delays.

