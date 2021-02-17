KALISPELL - The Montana Department of Transportation is warning of a temporary blockage due to a crash on S-424 west of Northridge Heights.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation Travel Info map, the blockage is for a vehicle recovery three miles west of Northridge Heights.
People are advised to take an alternate route.
Anyone in the area can expect reduced speeds and delays.
CRASH on S-424 3 MILES WEST OF NORTHRIDGE HEIGHTS at milepost 4.0 ... https://t.co/rsDLb2uCR4— MDT Road Report (@mdtroadreport) February 17, 2021