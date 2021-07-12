KALISPELL, Mont. - Temporary trail closures are in place for National Forest System Trails #187, known as Crater Notch, and #544, known as Echo-Broken Leg on the Swan Lake Ranger District.
The trails will be closed to all traffic from July 2 through July 31, or until rescinded.
“To provide for public safety, the closure will be in place during operations associated with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC), Jewel Basin Timber Salvage Project,” a release from the U.S. Forest Service said.
Starting at the Echo-Broken Leg Trailhead section 2, T27N, R19W, the closure then extends through the DNRC project.