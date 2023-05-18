Water faucet -- Vault photo

KALISPELL, Mont. - There will be a temporary water main outage on 11th Street and Eighth Avenue W in Kalispell Friday due to construction.

The city of Kalispell said in an alert on the city's websitethe outage will begin at 11:30 a.m. and last until 5 p.m. while there is a temporary water supply connected.

The impacted properties for the water main outage:

  • Eighth Avenue W (from from 10th Street W to 11th Street W)
  • 11th Street W (from Eighth Avenue W to Seventh Avenue W)

These addresses will have temporary water, after the main outage, until the new main is put in:

  • 715 & 717 11th Street W
  • 735 11th Street W
  • 746 11st Street W
  • 1044 Eighth Avenue W

